Are we heading for New York on Thames?
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
November 06, 2023 09:53 AM
A typical taxi driving through New York, a London taxi parked on the roadside, New York City, NY, USA

◆ PRA consultation paper provides further UK reg hints ◆ Life in European CLOs ◆ Babies in the office

It was back to normal for this week’s episode of Another Fine Mezz as Tom Lemmon welcomed back reporters Victoria Thiele and George Smith.

The UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has taken centre sage with its consultation paper on securitization and how it relates to the capital markets.

The paper hints at the UK attempting to align its rules more closely with those of the US. However, as one lawyer told GlobalCapital, the UK must tread carefully between Basel 3.1 standards and the country's competitiveness.

Meanwhile, in European CLOs there has been a late flurry of activity including a deal by Partners Group. Although, the credit curve appears to be steepening as investors in triple-A rated paper are happy to play but mezzanine buyers seem to have gone home and taken their ball with them.

And finally, only one member of the Another Fine Mezz trio made George’s newborn daughter cry in the office this week. No prizes for guessing who that was.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz podcast Securitization - CLOsAnother Fine Mezz PodcastABSRegulationSecuritization People and MarketsSecuritization
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith

