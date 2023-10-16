GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Why did the banker fall off his chair?

Tom Lemmon
George SmithVictoria Thiele
October 16, 2023 02:35 PM
◆ BPCE deal shocks bankers but might save the market ◆ Elfa aims to improve CLO carbon reporting

Over the past week, host Tom Lemmon has (almost) come to terms with being the wrong side of 30, and is ready to apply the wisdom of old age to European securitization with whippersnappers, George Smith and Victoria Thiele.

BPCE's prime French RMBS shocked bankers this week, but George Smith thinks it might be a sign that the market can finally move on from its summer struggles with the triple-A pricing.

Meanwhile, Victoria armed herself with a yellow marker and dug into the European Leveraged Finance Association’s new guide to CLO carbon reporting and found a number of green shoots.

Finally, click this link to get access to GlobalCapital's 30-day free trial to get the full breakdown of everything discussed this week.

