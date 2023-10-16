Why did the banker fall off his chair?

Over the past week, host Tom Lemmon has (almost) come to terms with being the wrong side of 30, and is ready to apply the wisdom of old age to European securitization with whippersnappers, George Smith and Victoria Thiele.

BPCE's prime French RMBS shocked bankers this week, but George Smith thinks it might be a sign that the market can finally move on from its summer struggles with the triple-A pricing.

Meanwhile, Victoria armed herself with a yellow marker and dug into the European Leveraged Finance Association’s new guide to CLO carbon reporting and found a number of green shoots.

Finally, click this link to get access to GlobalCapital's 30-day free trial to get the full breakdown of everything discussed this week.