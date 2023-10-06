GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GlobalCapital Podcast

Rocketing yields change funding landscape for European credit and US securitization

Ralph Sinclair
Mike TurnerAtanas DinovFrank JackmanKunyi Yang
October 06, 2023 03:09 PM

◆ IG investors comfort eat sweet spreads ◆ What can FIG issuers do now? ◆ US HEI securitizations: mainstream or flash in pan?

Monopoly style houses on a white background with room for type

With some core government bond benchmarks soaring to their highest yields in over a decade this week, we looked at the effects long term rising interest rates and short-term spikes in yields are having on what investors will buy and what issuers can raise from the capital markets.

We discover from which end of the risk spectrum corporate bond investors are keen to buy and what effect that is having on the pricing of the riskiest types of investment grade bonds.

And we also look at the market from a bank funding official's point of view and how their menu of capital raising options is changing in the bond market.

Finally, we look into a burgeoning asset class in US securitization — deals based on home equity investments — and find out that higher interest rates are both friend and foe to the development of this market.

Topics

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastFIGCovered BondsCorporate BondsHigh grade and crossover bondsHybridSenior DebtBank Capital
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Frequent Issuers Managing Editor GlobalCapital
Contact
MT
Mike Turner
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
FJ
Frank Jackman
KY
Kunyi Yang
US Securitization reporter
Contact

