Rocketing yields change funding landscape for European credit and US securitization

With some core government bond benchmarks soaring to their highest yields in over a decade this week, we looked at the effects long term rising interest rates and short-term spikes in yields are having on what investors will buy and what issuers can raise from the capital markets.

We discover from which end of the risk spectrum corporate bond investors are keen to buy and what effect that is having on the pricing of the riskiest types of investment grade bonds.

And we also look at the market from a bank funding official's point of view and how their menu of capital raising options is changing in the bond market.

Finally, we look into a burgeoning asset class in US securitization — deals based on home equity investments — and find out that higher interest rates are both friend and foe to the development of this market.