Viva SF Vegas
SFA boss Michael Bright explains what to expect at SF Vegas 2023 - How will the market cope with uncertainty this year? - The SFA's focus areas - Why you must visit the Hoover Dam
GlobalCapital's dedicated securitization podcast, Another Fine Mezz, makes its long awaited return as market participants from across the world gather for SF Vegas 2023.
Michael Bright, the Structured Finance Association's CEO, joined GlobalCapital's Tom Lemmon to discuss what to see at the conference, what the tone will be after the rollercoaster year of 2022, and who he's most looking forward to hearing from on the panels.