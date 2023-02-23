GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz

Viva SF Vegas

Tom Lemmon
February 23, 2023 11:44 AM
Retro cross processed photo of the Welcome To Las Vegas sign, USA.

SFA boss Michael Bright explains what to expect at SF Vegas 2023 - How will the market cope with uncertainty this year? - The SFA's focus areas - Why you must visit the Hoover Dam

GlobalCapital's dedicated securitization podcast, Another Fine Mezz, makes its long awaited return as market participants from across the world gather for SF Vegas 2023.

Michael Bright, the Structured Finance Association's CEO, joined GlobalCapital's Tom Lemmon to discuss what to see at the conference, what the tone will be after the rollercoaster year of 2022, and who he's most looking forward to hearing from on the panels.

Tags

Another Fine Mezz United StatesSecuritizationAnother Fine Mezz PodcastGlobalCapital Podcast
