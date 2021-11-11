‘Role of multilateralism is crucial’ says Jingdong Hua, as World Bank treasurer announces retirement
Jingdong Hua, the treasurer of the World Bank, announced his retirement this week, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning across various development finance institutions in different continents where he witnessed several crises. GlobalCapital spoke to Hua about his career, the Covid-19 pandemic and his passion for multilateralism.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: