SSA

‘Role of multilateralism is crucial’ says Jingdong Hua, as World Bank treasurer announces retirement

Burhan Khadbai
November 11, 2021 05:00 PM
Jingdong Hua, the treasurer of the World Bank, announced his retirement this week, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning across various development finance institutions in different continents where he witnessed several crises. GlobalCapital spoke to Hua about his career, the Covid-19 pandemic and his passion for multilateralism.

Tags

SSA Supras and agenciesGreen and Social BondsPeople NewsIssue 1729Top StoriesThe Big Interview
Burhan Khadbai
Last updated on November 12, 2021 01:14 PM
