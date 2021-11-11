All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1729

Cover Stories

ESG bonds no longer a bargain for companies

Spanish duo lifts lid on returning AT1 demand

AMAG auto covered bond opens door for non-mortgage copycats

EU’s claim to green finance leadership threatened by Taxonomy wrangling

Shrinking execution window piles pressure on monster levfin deals

Leader

Corporate covered bonds have a future

Look to IFFIm model for climate finance

Public Sector

Innovative financing to put $100bn climate funding goal in reach

KommuneKredit prices through fair value as OTFT and ICO line up in euros

‘Role of multilateralism is crucial’ says Jingdong Hua, as World Bank treasurer announces retirement

NatWest Markets slashes primary dealerships in rates business overhaul

Bond Comments

World Bank USD2bn FRN Nov 28

Covered Bonds

Yorkshire Building Society lands covered social debut on fair value

Spain’s new covered bond law sparks over-collateralisation debate

Financial Institutions

DBS goes big with sterling debut

FIG pipeline builds despite rising issuance costs

Banks squeeze funding into shortened week

T2s back with a bang as markets stabilise

Riskier FIG issuers take chances in stronger market

Bond Comments

Securitization

Marathon begins Sofr era for US CLOs

Hertz-Tesla deal is not the ESG gear shift the auto ABS market is looking for

New RMBS enters cheapening market as new deals head wider

Securitizations make it over line with extra spread as investors eye year end

Black Diamond eyes multi-currency CLO

Corporate Bonds

Shock inflation print prompts euro corporates into guessing game

Inflation holds no fears for US corporate issuers

Thermo Fisher focuses in on short end, finds fair value in euros

IG Group makes solid debut in bond market

KPN rings up telecom sector’s first sustainability-linked bond

High Yield

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Ibstock refreshes debt with loans and PPs

Elis adds sustainability conditions to double refinancing

Medicover launches first social Schuldschein

Müller looks for second helping in PP market

FNZ signs one of the largest sterling unitranches of all time

Emerging Markets

Peru goes social in euros

Hopes for more debt for nature swaps as Belize crystallises savings

Belize blue bond naysayers miss the point

EM primary set to charge through Treasury volatility

Kaltex cancels tender as new bond fails to find traction

Telco 10 year stretches Chile supply run as elections loom

Equity

Bain Capital cuts TI Fluid Systems stake

Daimler ends cross-holding in Renault with final block

Aker BP shareholders sell Nkr5.6bn block

UK capital raise review could boost retail investment

Pantheon Infrastructure IPO raises £400m

Market News

US infra players pin hopes on 'Build Back Better' bill

Origin to roll out automation tech to syndicated deals

Créd Ag posts decline in CIB revenues

People Moves

BofA hires from CBA for Aussie syndicate and DCM team

ING hires new head of US PPs from Rabobank

Jefferies hires ex-Credit Suisse FIG DCM banker

BNPP doubles down on prime brokerage with CS deal

Morgan Stanley reshuffles FIG DCM team

Southpaw

Meissner promises to rekindle former IB glory at Credit Suisse

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree