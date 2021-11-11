GlobalCapital
Issue 1729
Cover Stories
ESG bonds no longer a bargain for companies
Spanish duo lifts lid on returning AT1 demand
AMAG auto covered bond opens door for non-mortgage copycats
EU’s claim to green finance leadership threatened by Taxonomy wrangling
Shrinking execution window piles pressure on monster levfin deals
Leader
Corporate covered bonds have a future
Look to IFFIm model for climate finance
Public Sector
Innovative financing to put $100bn climate funding goal in reach
KommuneKredit prices through fair value as OTFT and ICO line up in euros
‘Role of multilateralism is crucial’ says Jingdong Hua, as World Bank treasurer announces retirement
NatWest Markets slashes primary dealerships in rates business overhaul
Bond Comments
World Bank USD2bn FRN Nov 28
Covered Bonds
Yorkshire Building Society lands covered social debut on fair value
Spain’s new covered bond law sparks over-collateralisation debate
Financial Institutions
DBS goes big with sterling debut
FIG pipeline builds despite rising issuance costs
Banks squeeze funding into shortened week
T2s back with a bang as markets stabilise
Riskier FIG issuers take chances in stronger market
Bond Comments
Securitization
Marathon begins Sofr era for US CLOs
Hertz-Tesla deal is not the ESG gear shift the auto ABS market is looking for
New RMBS enters cheapening market as new deals head wider
Securitizations make it over line with extra spread as investors eye year end
Black Diamond eyes multi-currency CLO
Corporate Bonds
Shock inflation print prompts euro corporates into guessing game
Inflation holds no fears for US corporate issuers
Thermo Fisher focuses in on short end, finds fair value in euros
IG Group makes solid debut in bond market
KPN rings up telecom sector’s first sustainability-linked bond
High Yield
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Ibstock refreshes debt with loans and PPs
Elis adds sustainability conditions to double refinancing
Medicover launches first social Schuldschein
Müller looks for second helping in PP market
FNZ signs one of the largest sterling unitranches of all time
Emerging Markets
Peru goes social in euros
Hopes for more debt for nature swaps as Belize crystallises savings
Belize blue bond naysayers miss the point
EM primary set to charge through Treasury volatility
Kaltex cancels tender as new bond fails to find traction
Telco 10 year stretches Chile supply run as elections loom
Equity
Bain Capital cuts TI Fluid Systems stake
Daimler ends cross-holding in Renault with final block
Aker BP shareholders sell Nkr5.6bn block
UK capital raise review could boost retail investment
Pantheon Infrastructure IPO raises £400m
Market News
US infra players pin hopes on 'Build Back Better' bill
Origin to roll out automation tech to syndicated deals
Créd Ag posts decline in CIB revenues
People Moves
BofA hires from CBA for Aussie syndicate and DCM team
ING hires new head of US PPs from Rabobank
Jefferies hires ex-Credit Suisse FIG DCM banker
BNPP doubles down on prime brokerage with CS deal
Morgan Stanley reshuffles FIG DCM team
Southpaw
Meissner promises to rekindle former IB glory at Credit Suisse
