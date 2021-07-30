All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
GC Podcast: Starting out in investment banking

by Ralph Sinclair
July 30, 2021 05:15 PM
Across the world’s financial centres, summer interns and graduate trainees are taking their first steps in investment banking. But has the jobs market changed? Is investment banking still the draw it was?

This year too, one bank has welcomed school leaver apprentices to its front office for the first time. There is no doubt that that marks a huge change in how banks recruit junior staff, which for years has been defined by hot pursuit of those with elite academic credentials.

Are the banks themselves looking beyond their traditional hunting grounds for the next generation of MDs, rain makers and masters of the universe?

 

GlobalCapital ​releases a new episode of its podcast every Friday afternoon. You can find the latest episode on our homepage. Alternatively, we publish it to all the major podcast platforms too, so please subscribe for free at whichever podcatcher you use.

If you cannot find the podcast, please contact ralph.sinclair@globalcapital.com

 

Ralph Sinclair
Last updated on July 30, 2021 10:40 PM
