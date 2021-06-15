Colis Privé to test strength of French bid after IPO approval
Colis Privé, the French parcel delivery company, has revealed that it has received approval from France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers to list on the Paris stock exchange. Appetite for French IPOs has been mixed in recent weeks, but sources in the country say that a growing domestic bid might be enough to carry new deals across the line.
