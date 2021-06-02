All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
European Securitization Awards Winners 2021

GlobalCapital
June 02, 2021 07:00 AM
GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2021 European Securitization Awards, where we seek to recognise the most notable and innovative deals, banks and market participants of 2020.

The vast majority of awards were voted on by the market, from shortlists compiled by GlobalCapital’s editorial team. In compiling the shortlists, we took feedback from the market through a survey, and in direct discussions, studied league tables, submissions and other data, and picked out lists of credible winners, all of which would have been richly deserving of an award. Qualities we were looking for included exceptional execution, overcoming challenging circumstances, bold or innovative structures, good market judgement/timing, strong results for clients, excellent service etc. We provided a short text box for respondents to make a nomination case but we were also happy to have informal discussions by phone as well. 

In mid-March we put these shortlists to a broad vote from the market, receiving more than 3,000 valid responses, from 800 firms. These included more than 400 investor responses and 350 issuers. By title, we had more than 125 votes from the C-suite, 250 managing directors, 80 portfolio managers, and 125 partners.

Separately to the polling and shortlisting process, we invited market participants to pitch for three categories: Overall Securitization Bank of the Year, Securitization Deal of the Year, and Private Securitization of the Year.

All the awards categories are listed below, with winners and nominated firms/deals. If you have any questions regarding the awards, please contact Owen Sanderson, structured credit editor, on +44(0)7737487357.

Congratulations to the winners and nominees!

 ABS bank of the Year 

1. Citi

2. BNP Paribas

3. Santander

4. Société Générale

5. HSBC

 

 RMBS bank of the Year 

1. Citi

2. BNP Paribas

3. Barclays

4. Lloyds

5. Bank of America

 

 Fintech Financing Bank of the Year

1. JP Morgan

2. NatWest Markets

3. BNP Paribas

4. Deutsche Bank

5. RBC Capital Markets

 

 ABS Issuer of the Year

1. Santander Consumer Bank AG

2. VW Bank

3. BMW Bank

4. Premium Credit

5. RCI Banque

 

 RMBS Issuer of the Year

1. Kensington Mortgages

2. Citi

3. RNHB

4. Shawbrook Bank

5. CIFD (Crédit Immobilier de France Développement)

 

 ABS deal of the Year

1. SC Germany Consumer 2020-1

2. Cars Alliance France V

3. Silver Arrow 11

4. Bavarian Sky Germany 10

5. Turbo 9

 

 

 

 RMBS deal of the Year

1. Harmony French Home Loans 2020-1 

2. Mortimer 2020-1 

3. Economic Master Issuer 2020-1 

4. Fingal RMBS 

5. RMS 32 

 

 Portfolio buyer of the Year

1. Pimco

2. Davidson Kempner

3. Cerberus

4. M&G

5. CarVal

 

 Consumer securitization Law firm of the Year

1. Allen & Overy

2. Clifford Chance

3. Hogan Lovells

4. Latham & Watkins

5. Ashurst

 

 Servicer of the year (performing)

1. Pepper

2. Kensington Mortgages

3. Link 

4. Computershare

5. Prelios

 

 Securitization Equity Investor of the Year

1. M&G Investments

2. Pimco

3. Davidson Kempner Capital Management

4. SPF Investment Management

5. Ellington Management

 

 Securitization Mezz Investor of the year

1. Amundi

2. TwentyFour Asset Management

3. Insight Investment

4. One William Street Capital Management

5. Angelo Gordon

 

 Securitization Senior Investor of the Year

1. Pimco

2. JP Morgan CIO

3. Standard Chartered

4. NN Investment Partners

5. Insight Investment

 

 Risk Transfer Investor of the Year

1. PGGM

2. Chorus Capital

3. Arrowmark Partners

4. Christofferson Robb & Company

5. Newmarket Capital

 

 Corporate securitization arranger of the year

1. BNP Paribas

2. Société Générale

3. HSBC

4. Crédit Agricole CIB

5. LBBW

 

 Trade receivables financier of the year

1. BNP Paribas

2. HSBC

3. Société Générale

4. Crédit Agricole

5. Greensill Capital

 

 Risk transfer Bank of the Year

1. Barclays

2. Credit Suisse

3. BNP Paribas

4. Santander

5. Société Générale

 

 Securitized derivatives house of the year

1. BNP Paribas

2. NatWest Markets

3. HSBC

4. Lloyds

5. NAB

 

 Secondary Financing House of the Year

1. JP Morgan

2. BNP Paribas

3. Morgan Stanley

4. Barclays

5. Nomura

 

 Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year 

1. BNP Paribas

2. Citi

3. Goldman Sachs

4. Barclays

5. Bank of America

 

 Securitization Research House of the Year

1. JP Morgan

2. Bank of America

3. Deutsche Bank

4. Barclays

5. Citi

 

 Securitization rating agency of the year

1. Moody’s

2. S&P

3. Fitch

4. DBRS Morningstar

5. Scope

 

 CLO Rating Agency of the Year

1. S&P

2. Moody’s

3. KBRA

4. Fitch

5. Arc

 

 Securitization accounting firm of the year

1. Deloitte

2. KPMG

3. PwC

4. EY

5. Mazars

 

 Data provider of the year

1. Bloomberg

2. European DataWarehouse

3. EuroABS

4. Intex

5. Demica

 

 Securitization trustee of the year

1. Citi Agency & Trust

2. U.S. Bank

3. BNY Mellon

4. Intertrust

5. Securitisation Services

 

 SPV administrator of the year

1. Intertrust

2. CSC

3. TMF

4. Vistra

5. Law Debenture

 

 CLO arranger of the Year

1. Barclays

2. BNP Paribas

3. Goldman Sachs

4. Credit Suisse

5. Bank of America

 

 Secondary CLO Trading House of the Year

1. Citi

2. Morgan Stanley

3. BNP Paribas

4. Barclays

5. Goldman Sachs

 

 CLO deal of the Year

1. Fair Oaks Loan Funding III 

2. CVC Cordatus XVIII 

3. Zinnia Finance 

4. Bastille Funding 

5. CIFC Europe II 

 

 CLO Manager of the Year

1. CVC Credit Partners

2. Redding Ridge/Apollo

3. Fair Oaks

4. Hayfin

5. CBAM

 

 CLO Investor of the Year (senior)

1. AXA Investment Mangement

2. Commerzbank

3. Pimco

4. Japan Post Bank

5. Amundi

 

 CLO investor of the year (junior/mezz)

1. Ardesia ISP

2. Napier Park

3. Alcentra

4. Union Investment

5. Infinigon

 

 CLO law firm of the Year

1. Allen & Overy

2. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

3. Paul Hasting

4. Millbank

5. Weil Gotshal & Manges

 

 CRE and CMBS bank

1. Bank of America

2. Goldman Sachs

3. Société Générale

4. BNP Paribas

5. Deutsche Bank

 

 CMBS/CRE law firm of year

1. Clifford Chance

2. Allen & Overy

3. Mayer Brown

4. Paul Hastings

5. Sidley Austin

 

 CMBS/CRE deal of the year

1. River Green Finance 2020

2. Taurus 2020-2

3. Pearl Finance

4. Sage AR Funding

5. Taurus 2020-1 NL DAC

 

 NPL bank or advisor of the Year

1. JP Morgan

2. Morgan Stanley

3. Intesa Sanpaolo

4. Société Générale

5. UniCredit

 

 NPL Law Firm of the Year

1. Chiomenti Studio Legale

2. Linklaters

3. Herbert Smith Freehills

4. Weil Gotshal & Manges

5. Dechert

 

 Servicer of the year (NPL)

1. Prelios

2. Whitestar

3. DoValue

4. Link

5. Hipoges

 

 

Pitched Awards:

Overall Best Securitization Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas

 

Private Securitization of the Year

Project Boqueron

Santander, Newmarket

 

Overall Best Securitization Deal of the Year 

Economic Master Issuer 2020-1 

HSBC, Lloyds, Coventry Building 

Society, Clifford Chance, Dentons

 

Outstanding Contribution to Securitization

Rob Ford

TwentyFour Asset Management

(Editor’s award)

 

 

Polls and Awards Euro Securitization Awards
