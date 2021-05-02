Global Derivatives Awards 2021: the nominees

The shortlist of nominees was compiled by GlobalCapital's awards research desk after consultation with the market and those firms named are now invited to pitch to our editorial team.

This year, we have expanded the awards to take in two exciting parts of the derivatives industry — commodities and cryptocurrencies.

The former, of course, lies at the very roots of the derivatives industry. But over the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shrunk global demand and the recovery boosted it, demand for commodities — and therefore, their associated derivatives — has been at the forefront of the global economic revival.

Meanwhile, there have been few bigger stories in finance over the last few years than the rise of cryptocurrencies. While the debate rages on as to how useful cryptocurrencies will turn out to be — and what they are really worth — the one certainty is that they are now part of the financial landscape.

Therefore, GlobalCapital is looking to name the Commodities House of the Year, for the best bank in the commodity derivatives market, and the Cryptocurrency Index Provider of the Year.

The pitching process is now open and the key dates are as follows:

Pitches begin: May 24

Deadline for pitching: July 9

Winners revealed: September 29

To arrange your pitch meeting, please contact Will Folkard, GlobalCapital's Awards Editor.

william.folkard@globalcapital.com

T: +44 (0) 7590 674784

For commercial enquiries, please contact Ashley Hofmann, Publisher and Business Development Manager.

ashley.hofmann@globalcapital.com

T: +44 (0) 20 7779 8740

For editorial enquiries, please contact Ralph Sinclair, Editor.

ralph.sinclair@globalcapital.com

T: +44 (0) 20 7779 7317

The nominees:

Global Derivatives House of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. BNP Paribas

3. Citi

4. Goldman Sachs

5. JP Morgan

6. Morgan Stanley

7. Societe Generale

8. UBS

Global Equity Derivatives House of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. Barclays

3. BNP Paribas

4. Citi

5. Goldman Sachs

6. JP Morgan

7. Morgan Stanley

8. Societe Generale

9. UBS

Global FX Derivatives House of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. Barclays

3. Citi

4. Goldman Sachs

5. HSBC

6. JP Morgan

7. UBS

Credit Derivatives House of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. Barclays

3. Citi

4. Goldman Sachs

5. JP Morgan

6. Natixis

7. BNP Paribas

8. Credit Suisse

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. BNP Paribas

3. Citi

4. Goldman Sachs

5. JP Morgan

6. Natixis

7. Nomura

Structured Products House of the Year

1. Credit Suisse

2. Goldman Sachs

3. JP Morgan

4. Natixis

5. Nomura

6. UBS

7. Societe Generale

Research and Strategy House of the Year

1. BNP Paribas

2. Bank of America

3. Barclays

4. Citi

5. Goldman Sachs

6. Societe Generale

7. UBS

Clearing Bank of the Year

1. Bank of America

2. Credit Suisse

3. Citi

4. JP Morgan

5. HSBC

6. Morgan Stanley

Commodity Derivatives House of the Year

1. Citi

2. JP Morgan

3. Goldman Sachs

4. Morgan Stanley

5. BNP Paribas

6. Bank of America

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year — Overall

1. Citadel Securities

2. Virtu

3. XTX

Specialist Liquidity Provider — Fixed Income

1. Citadel Securities

2. Jump Trading

3. Susquenhanna

Specialist Liquidity Provider — Equity

1. XTX

2. Citadel Securities

3. Virtu

4. Optiver

Specialist Liquidity Provider — FX

1. XTX

2. Virtu

3. Optiver

Asset Manager of the Year

1. Blackrock

2. Amundi

3. BMO Global Asset Management

4. State Street

5. Union Investment

Hedge Fund of the Year

1. Reminiscent

2. Citadel

3. Haidar

4. Millennium

Placement Agent of the Year

1. Stone Mountain Capital

2. Eaton Partners

3. Park Hill Group

Global Law Firm of the Year — Overall

1. Allen & Overy

2. Ashurst

3. Clifford Chance

4. Linklaters

5. Mayer Brown

6. Latham & Watkins

European Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

1. Allen & Overy

2. Ashurst

3. Clifford Chance

4. Linklaters

5. Mayer Brown

6. Simmons & Simmons

7. Fieldfisher

European Law Firm of the Year — Transaction

1. Allen & Overy

2. Ashurst

3. Clifford Chance

4. Linklaters

5. Mayer Brown

6. Fieldfisher

7. Simmons & Simmons

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory

1. Allen & Overy

2. Ashurst

3. Clifford Chance

4. Linklaters

5. King & Wood Mallesons

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year — Transactions

1. Allen & Overy

2. Clifford Chance

3. Linklaters

4. King & Wood Mallesons

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

1. CME Data

2. Bloomberg

3. IHS Markit

4. Numerix

5. TP Data & Analytics

6. Fenics Market Data (BGC)

Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

1. IHS Markit

2. TriOPtima

3. Numerix

4. AcadiaSoft

Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year

1. Droit

2. IHS Markit

3. OpenGamma

4. Bloomberg

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

1. Bloomberg

2. MSCI

3. FTSE Russell

4. IHS Markit

5. S&P Dow Jones Indices

6. Stoxx

Cryptocurrency Index Provider of the Year

1. Bitwise Index Service

2. CME Group

​3. ​ Compass Financial Technologies

​4. ​ MVIS Digital Assets Indices

Index Adminstration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year

1. Bloomberg

2. IHS Markit

3. Intercontinental Exchange

4. S&P Dow Jones Indices

Interdealer Broker of the Year

1. BGC Partners

2. ICAP

3. Tullett Prebon

4. Tradition

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

1. BGC Partners

2. Tullett Prebon

3. ICAP

4. Tradition

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

1. BGC

2. ICAP

3. Tullett Prebon

4. Tradition

OTC Trading Venue of the Year

1. Fenics Global Options (BGC)

2. Tullett Prebon

3. ICAP

4. Tradition

5. Bloomberg

6. Tradeweb Markets

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

1. BGC Partners

2. ICAP

3. Tullett Prebon

4. Tradition

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

1. BGC Partners

2. ICAP

3. Tullett Prebon

4. Tradition

Optimisation Service of the Year

1. Capitalab

2. TriOptima

3. Quantile

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

1. CME Group

2. Eurex Clearing

3. LCH

4. ICE Clear

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

1. Chicago Board of Options Exchange

2. CME Group

3. Eurex

4. Nodal

5. Intercontinental Exchange

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

1. CurveGlobal Markets (LSEG)

2. Eurex

3. Intercontinental Exchange

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

1. HK Exchange

2. Japan Exchange Group

3. Singapore Exchange