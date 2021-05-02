Global Derivatives Awards 2021: the nominees
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlist of nominees for its 2021 Global Derivatives Awards.
The shortlist of nominees was compiled by GlobalCapital's awards research desk after consultation with the market and those firms named are now invited to pitch to our editorial team.
This year, we have expanded the awards to take in two exciting parts of the derivatives industry — commodities and cryptocurrencies.
The former, of course, lies at the very roots of the derivatives industry. But over the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shrunk global demand and the recovery boosted it, demand for commodities — and therefore, their associated derivatives — has been at the forefront of the global economic revival.
Meanwhile, there have been few bigger stories in finance over the last few years than the rise of cryptocurrencies. While the debate rages on as to how useful cryptocurrencies will turn out to be — and what they are really worth — the one certainty is that they are now part of the financial landscape.
Therefore, GlobalCapital is looking to name the Commodities House of the Year, for the best bank in the commodity derivatives market, and the Cryptocurrency Index Provider of the Year.
The pitching process is now open and the key dates are as follows:
Pitches begin: May 24
Deadline for pitching: July 9
Winners revealed: September 29
To arrange your pitch meeting, please contact Will Folkard, GlobalCapital's Awards Editor.
william.folkard@globalcapital.com
T: +44 (0) 7590 674784
For commercial enquiries, please contact Ashley Hofmann, Publisher and Business Development Manager.
ashley.hofmann@globalcapital.com
T: +44 (0) 20 7779 8740
For editorial enquiries, please contact Ralph Sinclair, Editor.
ralph.sinclair@globalcapital.com
T: +44 (0) 20 7779 7317
The nominees:
Global Derivatives House of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. BNP Paribas
3. Citi
4. Goldman Sachs
5. JP Morgan
6. Morgan Stanley
7. Societe Generale
8. UBS
Global Equity Derivatives House of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. Barclays
3. BNP Paribas
4. Citi
5. Goldman Sachs
6. JP Morgan
7. Morgan Stanley
8. Societe Generale
9. UBS
Global FX Derivatives House of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. Barclays
3. Citi
4. Goldman Sachs
5. HSBC
6. JP Morgan
7. UBS
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. Barclays
3. Citi
4. Goldman Sachs
5. JP Morgan
6. Natixis
7. BNP Paribas
8. Credit Suisse
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. BNP Paribas
3. Citi
4. Goldman Sachs
5. JP Morgan
6. Natixis
7. Nomura
Structured Products House of the Year
1. Credit Suisse
2. Goldman Sachs
3. JP Morgan
4. Natixis
5. Nomura
6. UBS
7. Societe Generale
Research and Strategy House of the Year
1. BNP Paribas
2. Bank of America
3. Barclays
4. Citi
5. Goldman Sachs
6. Societe Generale
7. UBS
Clearing Bank of the Year
1. Bank of America
2. Credit Suisse
3. Citi
4. JP Morgan
5. HSBC
6. Morgan Stanley
Commodity Derivatives House of the Year
1. Citi
2. JP Morgan
3. Goldman Sachs
4. Morgan Stanley
5. BNP Paribas
6. Bank of America
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year — Overall
1. Citadel Securities
2. Virtu
3. XTX
Specialist Liquidity Provider — Fixed Income
1. Citadel Securities
2. Jump Trading
3. Susquenhanna
Specialist Liquidity Provider — Equity
1. XTX
2. Citadel Securities
3. Virtu
4. Optiver
Specialist Liquidity Provider — FX
1. XTX
2. Virtu
3. Optiver
Asset Manager of the Year
1. Blackrock
2. Amundi
3. BMO Global Asset Management
4. State Street
5. Union Investment
Hedge Fund of the Year
1. Reminiscent
2. Citadel
3. Haidar
4. Millennium
Placement Agent of the Year
1. Stone Mountain Capital
2. Eaton Partners
3. Park Hill Group
Global Law Firm of the Year — Overall
1. Allen & Overy
2. Ashurst
3. Clifford Chance
4. Linklaters
5. Mayer Brown
6. Latham & Watkins
European Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
1. Allen & Overy
2. Ashurst
3. Clifford Chance
4. Linklaters
5. Mayer Brown
6. Simmons & Simmons
7. Fieldfisher
European Law Firm of the Year — Transaction
1. Allen & Overy
2. Ashurst
3. Clifford Chance
4. Linklaters
5. Mayer Brown
6. Fieldfisher
7. Simmons & Simmons
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory
1. Allen & Overy
2. Ashurst
3. Clifford Chance
4. Linklaters
5. King & Wood Mallesons
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year — Transactions
1. Allen & Overy
2. Clifford Chance
3. Linklaters
4. King & Wood Mallesons
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
1. CME Data
2. Bloomberg
3. IHS Markit
4. Numerix
5. TP Data & Analytics
6. Fenics Market Data (BGC)
Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
1. IHS Markit
2. TriOPtima
3. Numerix
4. AcadiaSoft
Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
1. Droit
2. IHS Markit
3. OpenGamma
4. Bloomberg
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
1. Bloomberg
2. MSCI
3. FTSE Russell
4. IHS Markit
5. S&P Dow Jones Indices
6. Stoxx
Cryptocurrency Index Provider of the Year
1. Bitwise Index Service
2. CME Group
3. Compass Financial Technologies
4. MVIS Digital Assets Indices
Index Adminstration and Benchmark Services Provider of the Year
1. Bloomberg
2. IHS Markit
3. Intercontinental Exchange
4. S&P Dow Jones Indices
Interdealer Broker of the Year
1. BGC Partners
2. ICAP
3. Tullett Prebon
4. Tradition
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
1. BGC Partners
2. Tullett Prebon
3. ICAP
4. Tradition
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
1. BGC
2. ICAP
3. Tullett Prebon
4. Tradition
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
1. Fenics Global Options (BGC)
2. Tullett Prebon
3. ICAP
4. Tradition
5. Bloomberg
6. Tradeweb Markets
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
1. BGC Partners
2. ICAP
3. Tullett Prebon
4. Tradition
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
1. BGC Partners
2. ICAP
3. Tullett Prebon
4. Tradition
Optimisation Service of the Year
1. Capitalab
2. TriOptima
3. Quantile
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
1. CME Group
2. Eurex Clearing
3. LCH
4. ICE Clear
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
1. Chicago Board of Options Exchange
2. CME Group
3. Eurex
4. Nodal
5. Intercontinental Exchange
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
1. CurveGlobal Markets (LSEG)
2. Eurex
3. Intercontinental Exchange
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
1. HK Exchange
2. Japan Exchange Group
3. Singapore Exchange