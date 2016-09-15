French regulator sets out new research approach

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the French securities regulator, has set out its approach to new rules on research, introduced as part of the MiFID II package, which could see the volume of sellside research slashed. The French proposals could set the tone for the rest of Europe’s regulators, ahead of implementation of the rules at the beginning of 2018 — but it still leave questions hanging over fixed income.