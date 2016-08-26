Ex-RBS exec takes on the payday lenders with ‘social impact’ fintech
Even within the ongoing trend of bankers leaving banks to join the fintech revolution — in which it seems every story has some mind-blowing potential impact on the future of finance — former Royal Bank of Scotland banker Richard Bartlett’s move to start-up ‘social impact’ short-term lender Uberima is unique.
Bartlett, who was most recently head of UK client coverage at RBS until he left in September 2015, recently moved over to the small firm, which intends to put the screws to the £5bn payday lending market by making highly flexible short-term loans to borrowers who can’t get
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.