Nordea goes tight as tier two returns to euros
Nordea raised €1bn of new tier two funding on Wednesday, securing tight pricing in an asset class that has remained largely untouched in euros since the UK’s EU referendum.
Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays
, JP Morgan
, Nordea and UBS
circulated initial price thoughts of 145bp area for the €1bn 10 non-call five year tier two bonds. Guidance was revised to 130bp area, at which stage the order book carried more
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.