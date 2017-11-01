Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OMV hits record size as corporate demand stays strong

Austrian oil and gas company OMV discovered on Thursday that investors are far from finished with the IG corporate bond market in 2017. The strength of demand for the new nine year deal resulted in the company printing its largest ever bond.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:15 PM

Lead managers Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Mizuho, Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit announced the nine year deal with an expected size of €750m and initial price thoughts of 60bp-65bp over mid-swaps.

A syndicate manager away from the deal thought this was a wide starting spread. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 171,309.25 746 7.19%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 151,333.92 698 6.35%
3 Citi 135,068.95 722 5.67%
4 Goldman Sachs 108,843.12 467 4.57%
5 Barclays 103,628.35 470 4.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,789.56 144 8.72%
2 Barclays 24,966.43 102 7.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 23,606.46 99 6.91%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,544.30 110 6.01%
5 HSBC 19,250.97 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,407.55 67 8.11%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,683.79 60 7.41%
3 Credit Suisse 6,525.84 66 6.29%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,313.76 61 6.09%
5 BNP Paribas 5,879.76 64 5.67%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 35,990.71 281 10.72%
2 Citi 28,403.14 226 8.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,438.96 242 8.18%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,463.41 178 7.29%
5 Barclays 22,652.79 148 6.75%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,772.82 143 6.40%
2 Deutsche Bank 27,663.24 100 6.37%
3 Barclays 27,083.59 125 6.24%
4 HSBC 25,832.31 126 5.95%
5 Citi 23,113.04 101 5.32%