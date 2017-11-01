OMV hits record size as corporate demand stays strong

Lead managers Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Mizuho, Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit announced the nine year deal with an expected size of €750m and initial price thoughts of 60bp-65bp over mid-swaps.A syndicate manager away from the deal thought this was a wide starting spread. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.