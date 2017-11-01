Agricole adds to sustainable banking team
A senior debt capital markets banker at Crédit Agricole CIB has moved to the bank’s sustainable banking team.
Hugues Delafon, former head of debt capital markets European corporates, is joining the group, one of the most active in green bond underwriting. He will report to Tanguy Claquin, head of sustainable banking. The move is a sign of the importance the bank is attaching to this area
