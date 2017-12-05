Watermark
Ardian, CD&R clean up Spie holdings at 1.8% discount

Ardian and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice sold their remaining stakes in Spie, the French engineering company, on Monday night via an auctioned block trade that was priced at a tight discount to the close.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05 Dec 2017

Société Générale won the trade in an auction. It launched the trade at around 5.15pm London time, with a price range of €22.80 to market. The shares had closed at €23.21.

It took about an hour to cover the deal, which consisted of 7.78m shares, or a 5% stake ...

