Market flush with Chinese FRN options

Floating rate notes continue to reign popular with investors and issuers alike this year as the market eyes a likely interest rate rise in the US next month. Both BoCom and CCB, for instance, have priced floating rate deals earlier this year.BoCom Hong Kong priced ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.