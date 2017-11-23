China Education seeks OK for $400m HK listing

The company has been working with sole sponsor BNP Paribas and global co-ordinator Citic CLSA in preparation for the hearing with the exchange.
China Education was still waiting to hear back from the HKEX as of late Friday afternoon in Hong Kong, according to the source.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.