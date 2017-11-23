Watermark
China Education seeks OK for $400m HK listing

China Education Group sought approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday for an IPO that is expected to raise around $400m, according to a source close to the deal.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 08:15 AM

The company has been working with sole sponsor BNP Paribas and global co-ordinator Citic CLSA in preparation for the hearing with the exchange.

China Education was still waiting to hear back from the HKEX as of late Friday afternoon in Hong Kong, according to the source.

Asian polls & awards