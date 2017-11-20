Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TrueEX hires CTO

Interest rate swap execution platform trueEX has hired Kevin Lupowitz as chief technology officer, the company announced on Monday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 20 Nov 2017

Lupowitz was previously chief information officer at CLEAR, a firm that provides fingerprint and iris identification technology.

“Kevin’s hire signals our intent to accelerate the transformation of the broader rates markets for the good of both dealers and institutional clients,” said trueEX founder and CEO Sunil Hirani.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 393,149.84 1484 9.02%
2 JPMorgan 359,273.23 1632 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 345,204.73 1224 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 257,794.01 867 5.91%
5 Barclays 253,576.08 996 5.82%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 36,645.46 176 6.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,386.11 128 6.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,712.91 97 5.28%
4 BNP Paribas 30,600.75 184 5.27%
5 Barclays 30,394.96 86 5.23%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,398.51 94 8.80%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,329.08 90 7.13%
3 Citi 16,974.50 104 6.98%
4 UBS 16,643.68 66 6.85%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,179.39 87 6.66%