Watermark
Go to Global edition

Unite Intelligence lays the foundation for HK listing

China-based auto parts manufacturer Unite Intelligence Control is planning a Hong Kong IPO, announcing its intentions through a draft prospectus filed with the city’s stock exchange last Friday.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 05:45 AM


The company was established in 2005 in China’s Jiangxi province, but has since also expanded overseas. Its main business is the manufacture of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) components, and air-intake manifolds as replacement parts for the maintenance of passenger and commercial vehicles.

The group’s business has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.93%
2 UBS 13,644.76 81 5.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,607.81 53 4.55%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,964.98 53 4.28%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.23%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,212.38 211 8.11%
2 Citi 29,616.03 180 7.69%
3 JPMorgan 23,422.21 136 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,805.99 103 5.14%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.16%

Asian polls & awards