Unite Intelligence lays the foundation for HK listing

The company was established in 2005 in China’s Jiangxi province, but has since also expanded overseas. Its main business is the manufacture of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) components, and air-intake manifolds as replacement parts for the maintenance of passenger and commercial vehicles.The group’s business has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.