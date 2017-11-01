Santander eyes yen for non-preferred senior

The Spanish financial institution is planning to sell three tranches of non-preferred senior debt in the Samurai market, with tenors of five years and one month, seven years and 10 years. Mizuho and Nomura are joint lead managers for the trade.It is the first ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.