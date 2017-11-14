Venezuela debt saga at standstill after 'ridiculous' meeting

As predicted by many, Monday’s meeting in Caracas produced little of substance, but it was a hardly an uneventful day. S&P downgraded the sovereign to default and Fitch did the same to PDVSA, while grace periods for coupon payments on both sovereign and PDVSA bonds expired without payment....
