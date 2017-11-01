KTZ starts 10 year with chunky pick-up to KMG

Baa3/BBB- rated KTZ began marketing a 10 year note at 5% area. The 144A/Reg S deal has a maximum issue size of $780m.Bankers are looking at other Kazakh state owned companies for pricing reference points. Kaztransgas has a $750m 4.375% September 2027 that was quoted ...
