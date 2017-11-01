Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am buyers finally find pricing resolve

Neither Brazilian pulp and paper company Fibria nor Mexican telco business Axtel were able to price new deals at the tight end of guidance on Thursday as syndicate bankers said a much-needed and predictable market correction had finally begun.

  • By Oliver West
  • 11:30 PM

After Mexican baked goods company Grupo Bimbo priced exceedingly tight on Tuesday but underwhelmed in the secondary market, bankers said that investors were getting tired of an ever tighter market.

“Top notch companies are trying to break through historic spread levels and often succeeding, with negative new issue concessions,” ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,115.37 281 9.76%
2 HSBC 58,565.90 319 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 54,614.63 232 8.72%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,317.30 119 4.68%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 26,298.00 190 4.20%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,595.76 51 14.44%
2 JPMorgan 15,345.68 53 11.91%
3 HSBC 15,020.10 36 11.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,405.90 43 8.85%
5 Santander 11,203.55 41 8.70%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,716.36 86 13.24%
2 Citi 23,013.06 81 11.84%
3 HSBC 17,587.52 66 9.05%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,941.95 27 5.12%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,033.69 25 9.26%
2 UniCredit 2,695.44 19 8.23%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.02%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 4.84%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,846.59 161 22.83%
2 ICICI Bank 5,305.62 137 10.22%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 5,129.98 142 9.89%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.06%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,545.51 61 4.91%