Lat Am buyers finally find pricing resolve

After Mexican baked goods company Grupo Bimbo priced exceedingly tight on Tuesday but underwhelmed in the secondary market, bankers said that investors were getting tired of an ever tighter market.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.