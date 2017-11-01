Watermark
Deutsche’s Warren is hiring to restore corpfin standing

The head of Deutsche Bank’s corporate finance operation in Europe, the Middle East and Africa says he is on track with a multi-year plan to restore the German lender as a driving force in the region, after a year of recruitment and restructuring.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 08:15 PM
Deutsche’s fall from the summit of European corporate finance it once occupied has continued in 2017, as it slipped one position to sixth in the underwriting and advisory fee rankings for the first nine months of the year, according to Dealogic, while in its most recent results it ...

