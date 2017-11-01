Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Jubilant dollar mart sparks pre-fund calls

Dollar deals large and small across the curve from SSA issuers rare and frequent pounded on screens through this week but despite the supply pressure, not one cracked. Conditions are so strong that some SSA bankers believe borrowers should look to pre-fund for next year — although they admit they might have a hard time convincing the sell side.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:00 PM
With five fixed rate dollar deals live on Tuesday — including a triple tranche from Japan Bank for International Cooperation — another two on Wednesday and one more pair on Thursday, it seemed likely to some that one would eventually struggle (see Bond Comments on page 34 for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.88%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.80%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.22%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,214.46 124 12.22%
2 Citi 49,344.61 124 11.33%
3 HSBC 34,026.13 80 7.81%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,991.06 97 7.57%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,187.99 69 6.70%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,788.72 97 7.18%
2 UniCredit 32,501.87 109 7.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,465.17 84 6.89%
4 Barclays 31,317.13 73 6.86%
5 BNP Paribas 30,995.02 64 6.79%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 91,855.71 504 7.45%
2 Citi 91,301.91 307 7.40%
3 HSBC 78,076.81 267 6.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,248.23 200 5.21%
5 Barclays 63,754.09 196 5.17%