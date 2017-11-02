NIA, Mahindra Logistics seal India IPOs at the top

The duo wrapped up bookbuilding at the end of last week.
State-owned NIA will raise Rp96bn at the top of its Rp770 to Rp800 a share indicative range, said bankers.Typical of share sales involving government-backed firms, there were no anchor investors in the IPO. But support from domestic funds ...
