NIA, Mahindra Logistics seal India IPOs at the top

New India Assurance Co (NIA) and Mahindra Logistics will both price their IPOs at the top end of guidance, pocketing a combined Rp104.3bn ($1.6bn) from equity investors.

  • By John Loh
  • 06:45 AM

The duo wrapped up bookbuilding at the end of last week

State-owned NIA will raise Rp96bn at the top of its Rp770 to Rp800 a share indicative range, said bankers. 

Typical of share sales involving government-backed firms, there were no anchor investors in the IPO. But support from domestic funds ...

