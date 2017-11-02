Watermark
China firms increasingly eyeing shorter loans

Several Chinese borrowers have hit the loan market for two year money in recent months, in contrast to more established firms from the mainland which are pushing out tenors on their borrowings. While typically banks and borrowers prefer to lock in longer-term loans, for some the nature of the business and the lenders’ unfamiliarity with the company necessitates a shorter life to mitigate risks.

  • 02 Nov 2017

This year, a number of Chinese companies have approached banks for loans shorter than the usual three or five years seen in the market.

The latest of the lot is CCB Frontier Capital (HK), a recently formed financial services company, which is part of China Construction Bank ...

