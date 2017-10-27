Euro ABS investors should look closely at bustling China ABS market — BAML

“China's securitisation market is on a tear. While the first modest attempts to launch it were suspended by the financial crisis, the regulatory authorities have methodically and persistently developed the framework for the establishment and growth of the Chinese securitisation market,” wrote BAML analysts. “That helped the market's re-launch
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.