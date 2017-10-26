Wanda Holding roadshows, Tianqi Lithium eyes $300m

Standard Chartered was named the sole global co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and sole lead manager for Wanda Holding's planned outing.The Shandong-based company was established in 1988 and operates in five main segments: tyre, electro-mechanical, chemical, real estate development and capital management. It is among China’s top 500 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.