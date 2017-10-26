Watermark
Go to Global edition

Sebi rejigs block trade rules to reduce slippage

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to carve out two windows for equity block trades that bankers say could significantly reduce incidences of slippage.

  • By John Loh
  • 10:00 AM

The regulator said in a notice on Thursday that following a review of its mechanism for block deals and feedback from market participants, it has decided to establish a morning and afternoon window to facilitate the crossing of large share blocks.

The morning window is between 8:45am and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,573.74 69 5.76%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.88%
3 UBS 9,432.39 71 4.69%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.62%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,131.08 44 4.54%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,184.06 194 8.21%
2 Citi 27,190.66 164 7.65%
3 JPMorgan 22,493.63 128 6.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,472.10 95 5.20%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,022.38 112 4.23%

Asian polls & awards