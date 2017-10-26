Has Europe escaped a taper tantrum?

In mid-2013, when the Federal Reserve started to reduce the rate at which it was buying bonds through its quantitative easing programme, bond investors panicked and a sharp sell off ensued. While the US bond market eventually realised the stimulus was no longer needed, that the US economy was expanding without it, and that tapering was the right decision by the then Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, it was a volatile six months.