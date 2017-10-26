Has Europe escaped a taper tantrum?

Fast forward three years and European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi would have been very aware of that reaction in the US as he pondered when and how to start reducing the liquidity his central bank was injecting into its economy.It was almost more important ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.