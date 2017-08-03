Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BondMarker results: KfW and Cades head to head

The votes are in and the scores have been calculated. Two European borrowers brought benchmarks to market last week and the BondMarker voters have rendered their verdict.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

KfW launched a €3bn five year, while Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale launched a $2bn two year. Cades, though it achieved respectable scores in every category, had the misfortune of going up against KfW, which produced an exceptionally strong deal.

KfW managed to outscore Cades in every category, most widely in the performance criterion, where the German agency beat its French counterpart by 1.2, and in the structure/maturity criterion, where the difference between the deals was 1.4.

On pricing, Cades almost managed to catch KfW, receiving a score of 8.3 to KfW's 8.7. 

For full coverage of the deals, see their bond comments here.

bm 2610 1

bm 26 10 2bm 26 10 3

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:00 PM

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,443.92 120 12.19%
2 Citi 48,065.00 120 11.61%
3 HSBC 32,896.30 77 7.95%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,195.99 93 7.78%
5 Deutsche Bank 27,907.42 65 6.74%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,369.73 94 7.26%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.22%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,301.28 81 7.02%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,125.25 71 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 88,698.67 299 7.49%
2 JPMorgan 88,397.11 491 7.46%
3 HSBC 76,527.99 261 6.46%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,256.09 195 5.34%
5 Barclays 60,049.06 188 5.07%