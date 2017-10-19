HSBC names India CEO

Jayant Rikhye will replace Stuart Milne, who has led HSBC’s India business for five years, the bank announced on Monday. Milne will be taking a three month sabbatical from the bank, beginning in January. His next posting at HSBC will be announced at a later date....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.