BMO ends Canadian euro drought

Bank of Montreal came to the market with a €1.5bn long five year covered bond, backed by Canadian residential mortgages, with final terms set at 4bp through mid-swapsThe soft bullet deal matures in January 2023. Guidance was set flat to mid-swaps, then revised to 4bp through mid-swaps. ...
