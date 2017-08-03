Hapag-Lloyd's €352m rights offer ends 96.5% subscribed

The deal consisted of 11.7m shares at an offer price of €30. That was a discount of 18% to the closing share price on Wednesday September 27, the day before the rights offer was launched.Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday that 96.5% of its existing shareholders had exercised their ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.