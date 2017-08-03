Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hunt for yield allows Pru through fixed-for-life market

Prudential plc secured an attractive rate of funding for life when it sold a new perpetual tier two bond on Tuesday, but market participants remain unclear whether or not there is enough demand for fixed-for-life coupons to allow a flurry of new issuance from other European insurers.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:45 PM

The transaction was syndicated by the Singapore branches of Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, HSBC and UBS, which were able to set a coupon of 4.875% for Prudential's $750m perpetual non-call 5.25 year tier two. 

The coupon for the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 10,366.35 53 6.17%
2 UniCredit 8,290.73 65 4.94%
3 BNP Paribas 7,574.73 35 4.51%
4 LBBW 7,401.08 42 4.41%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,314.58 47 4.35%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 88,272.27 369 6.95%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,995.76 326 6.54%
3 Citi 82,424.25 487 6.49%
4 Goldman Sachs 77,417.62 435 6.10%
5 JPMorgan 74,578.61 357 5.88%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,640.47 376 10.97%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,776.05 274 10.37%
3 Morgan Stanley 64,170.02 266 9.96%
4 JPMorgan 61,807.07 271 9.60%
5 Goldman Sachs 56,662.35 362 8.80%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.98%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.90%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.22%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.97%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,389.40 18 5.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.47%
2 HSBC 8,632.25 34 12.71%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.95%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.48%
5 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.21%