Bank of Zhengzhou plays musical chairs with bond banks

When the books were opened with initial price guidance at the 5.7% area on Tuesday morning local time, the perpetual non-call five year bond had five joint global co-ordinators, all Chinese firms. They were BoCom International, CCB International, China Silk Road International, Citic CLSA and CMB International.Like ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.