Godrej prices popular IPO as IEX powers up
After overwhelming demand from investors, Godrej Agrovet has priced its IPO at the top of guidance. The deal, which was more than 95 times subscribed, was worth Rp11.29bn ($172.8m), according to a banker on the deal.
The bookrunners started taking orders for the IPO
on October 4. The float was a mix of fresh equity issue worth up to Rp2.95bn, an offer-for-sale of 12.3m shares supplied by Singaporean government fund Temasek, and a sale of Rp3bn in secondary stock by parent Godrej Industries
