Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Handicare multiple times covered on penultimate day of IPO

The IPO of Handicare Group, the Swedish maker of stair lifts and mobility products, is multiple times covered at its fixed price of Skr50.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Carnegie  and DNB Markets are bookrunners on the Skr854m (€89m) IPO.

The books are due to close at midday on Monday, and Handicare Group is scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on Tuesday October 10.

At Skr50, the deal values Handicare ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 335,468.70 1270 8.91%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 308,005.68 1064 8.18%
3 JPMorgan 302,781.74 1384 8.05%
4 Goldman Sachs 228,263.94 756 6.07%
5 Barclays 217,222.11 849 5.77%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,538.30 159 6.60%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,407.21 113 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.74%
4 BNP Paribas 26,506.35 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.60%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,365.56 77 9.09%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,974.19 81 7.49%
3 Citi 15,667.80 92 7.35%
4 UBS 15,038.01 57 7.06%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 5.93%