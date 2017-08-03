Handicare multiple times covered on penultimate day of IPO

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Carnegie and DNB Markets are bookrunners on the Skr854m (€89m) IPO.
The books are due to close at midday on Monday, and Handicare Group is scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on Tuesday October 10.At Skr50, the deal values Handicare ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.