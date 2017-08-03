RMB round-up: PBoC stresses neutral monetary policy, CSRC wants home-grown top tier investment banks, A-shares stay on watch list for FTSE Russell reclassification

The People’s Bank of China sticks to its neutral monetary policy, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) says it wants to build first class investment banks in the domestic market, and FTSE Russell refrains from reclassifying the Chinese A-share market as a secondary emerging market.

