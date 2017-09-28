Khazanah nets $113m from Malaysia Airports' sale

Khazanah offered 58.1m shares to investors at a price of MR8.2-MR8.52 apiece, worth MR476.2m-MR494.8m. The range gave investors a discount of 0%-3.76% to Malaysia Airports' last close at MR8.52 per share.

Joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and Maybank opened books at 7pm local time and had the offer covered ...