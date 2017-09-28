Watermark
Go to Global edition

Barclays names Marsh, Khanna to new IB roles

Barclays has promoted one of its most senior bankers to an expanded position overseeing its banking activities outside of the Americas.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 04:15 AM


Reid Marsh has been tapped head of banking for Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, which will see him splitting his time between London and Hong Kong. He will report to Joe McGrath, global head of banking, according to two internal memos seen by GlobalCapital Asia.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.78
2 CITIC Securities 22.01
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 10.16
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.90
4 Everbright Securities 7.90

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 9,864.72 62 5.53%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,951.59 42 5.02%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,901.21 43 4.99%
4 UBS 7,913.20 59 4.44%
5 Citi 7,567.29 54 4.24%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,603.43 182 8.26%
2 Citi 24,833.24 151 7.43%
3 JPMorgan 20,786.69 118 6.22%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,716.24 91 5.30%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,093.71 106 4.22%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital Asia Regional Capital Market Awards 2017

    GlobalCapital Asia is pleased to invite pitches for our annual regional capital markets and investment banking awards, rewarding the most impressive transactions and investment bank franchises of 2017.

  • GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

    France, Tennet, NWB and Berlin Hyp are among the green and social bond issuers acclaimed in GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017, which were announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

  • Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

    GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.