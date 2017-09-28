Indian defence giant Hindustan Aero files for IPO
Indian state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has filed a draft prospectus for its long-awaited IPO, which has been six years in the making.
The state first put HAL’s listing into motion in 2011, but it stalled the following year after disclosure-related issues, according to local press reports. The issuer, among the largest aerospace companies in the world, appealed for an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board India in 2013 but
