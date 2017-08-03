Watermark
Go to Asia edition

German holiday weighs more on IG market than Catalonia

Corporate bond issuers are targeting the second half of this week to bring their deals to market. Tuesday’s German Unity Day public holiday is being seen by syndicate managers as having more of an impact on issuance plans than Sunday’s events in Catalonia.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:15 PM
While politicians debate what, if anything, the results of the referendum in Catalonia on the region's independence will mean for Spain, investors have largely ignored the outcome. Spanish government 10 year bonds widened 7bp-8bp, and Italian and Portuguese government bonds were 3bp-4bps wider, but others were unchanged or ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 135,689.32 591 7.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 121,079.00 552 6.33%
3 Citi 107,120.86 563 5.60%
4 Goldman Sachs 89,227.09 368 4.66%
5 Barclays 85,093.01 372 4.45%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 24,090.01 109 8.94%
2 Barclays 20,289.31 77 7.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,530.93 78 6.88%
4 HSBC 16,228.81 72 6.02%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,026.12 80 5.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,442.63 45 7.76%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,051.82 39 7.20%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,751.46 46 6.77%
4 Credit Suisse 4,353.57 48 6.20%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 6.08%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,680.89 220 10.86%
2 Citi 21,863.41 173 8.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,398.16 189 8.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 19,995.81 139 7.57%
5 Barclays 18,616.77 123 7.05%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 168,540.61 503 10.72%
2 Citi 167,252.22 500 10.64%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 159,693.29 439 10.15%
4 JPMorgan 130,151.19 395 8.28%
5 Credit Suisse 103,340.91 312 6.57%