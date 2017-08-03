Watermark
Abu Dhabi opens books on Saudi copy cat trade

With some $27.5bn of orders going unallocated in the Saudi Arabia's order book last week, the market is awash with liquidity — much of which has a proven interest in the Gulf. Abu Dhabi has wasted no time in trying to build on Saudi’s success, opening books on its own triple tranche bond offer on Monday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Abu Dhabi, rated Aa2/AA/AA, is following Saudi with an almost like for like trade, though its five and 10 year offerings are slightly shorter dated than Saudi’s March 2034s and 2028s. Saudi is rated A1/-/A+. Saudi took orders of $40bn for its $12.5bn trade last week.

