Belgian warehouse Reit Montea bags €68m for growth

Montea, the Belgian real estate investment trust focused on logistics warehouses, has raised €68m, after its one for six rights issue was 91% subscribed, and a rump sale disposed of the rest this morning.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 01:00 PM

ING and KBC Securities were bookrunners.

The company placed a total of 914,745 new shares with investors, at a subscription price of €41. That was a discount of 9.8% to the theoretical ex-rights price.

A banker on the deal said the rump placement was launched on ...

