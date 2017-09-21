More Arg coming as sovereign sets out stall
Argentine finance minister Luis Caputo said that Argentina would issue two further international bonds in 2017 although it will likely avoid the dollar market, where it has raised over $9.5bn of funding so far this year.
To complete its $12.5bn-equivalent of external funding for 2017, Argentina is understood to be looking at euro, yen and Swiss franc markets — although DCM bankers think the two European currencies are the most likely.
“Euros makes most sense for me,” said one head of Lat Am DCM. “They’ve
