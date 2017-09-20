Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Markit reflects bank bond evolution with new CDS index roll

IHS Markit issued series 28 of the iTraxx Europe indices on Wednesday, including UK and Swiss banks at the holding company level for the first time.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 20 Sep 2017

Barclays, HSBC, ING, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered and UBS are the names affected by the changes to the index. Credit Suisse was already included at holding company level.

The new roll will better reflect the composition of the modern market ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 9,196.65 41 6.03%
2 UniCredit 7,570.25 62 4.96%
3 Commerzbank Group 6,961.50 44 4.56%
4 BNP Paribas 6,833.59 30 4.48%
5 LBBW 6,799.87 38 4.46%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 86,402.71 348 7.39%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 76,648.22 289 6.56%
3 Citi 74,063.12 448 6.33%
4 Goldman Sachs 71,639.28 392 6.13%
5 JPMorgan 69,536.04 335 5.95%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 63,244.76 346 10.46%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,666.77 244 10.36%
3 Morgan Stanley 62,567.41 249 10.35%
4 JPMorgan 57,709.83 258 9.54%
5 Goldman Sachs 54,069.13 322 8.94%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,349.05 21 7.30%
2 LBBW 5,191.72 18 7.08%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.23%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.21%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 5.79%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 8,682.34 22 13.77%
2 HSBC 8,067.77 29 12.79%
3 BNP Paribas 4,343.93 23 6.89%
4 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.69%
5 Citi 3,992.43 32 6.33%