Best bags smaller $450m after slashing US IPO

The company, which counts e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings among its shareholders, was planning to sell 62.1m American Depository Shares, each representing one class A ordinary share, at $13-$15 apiece.But on Tuesday, when books were due to be closed, Best revised its offer to 45m ADSs ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.